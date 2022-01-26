Gift this home range set to your favorite golfer for Valentine's Day

Do you know a golf enthusiast who's been craving more time at the driving range? Our curated Valentine's Day selection will help you find the perfect gift for your loved one, just for the big day.

It's that time of year again. The time when showing affection to our loved ones is a little more apparent. If golfing is at the top of your special someone's list, the Callaway Home Range Practice System is an excellent addition to their collection. Plus, it will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day if ordered by February 3, and you'll also be entered to win a special giveaway.

Designed with a True-turf surface that makes swinging from home seem like they're out on the fairway, the Callaway Home Range Practice System brings the glory of golf straight into the backyard. The complete kit is interactive and compatible with all levels of expertise, bringing endless hours of entertainment and practice to golf enthusiasts.

The system includes everything needed to get started on perfecting their swing. Individuals will get plenty of practice with an 8-sq.-ft. hitting net that keeps balls at bay, a target bullseye for accurate swinging, a tee resting on the turf, and an FT launch zone hitting mat. The set also comes with a pro caddie ball shagger and feeder that holds and collects up to 35 balls and distributes one ball at a time — bringing concentrated practice without continuously reloading the ball.

Constructed with highly durable rubber backing, the Callaway Home Range Practice System withstands hours of swinging and protects their personalized clubs from damage. It's also fully weather-resistant, allowing the set to be left outside, rain or shine.

Give the gift of golfing to your special someone and get it in time for Valentine's Day, as long as the order is placed by February 3. Typically priced at $199, you can purchase the Callaway Home Range Practice System for $163.99. In addition, you'll also receive five entries for a rose box giveaway featuring 150 XL long-lasting roses that are valued at $1,399. Help your honey keep up their never-ending pursuit of golf perfection from the comfort of home.

Prices subject to change.