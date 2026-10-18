Cancel Microsoft 365 and get Office for life for $28

TL;DR: Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more with alifetime Microsoft Office Professional 2021 licenseon sale for $27.97 (reg. $219.99) through November 1.

Microsoft 365 charges a recurring fee to keep Word, Excel, and the other Office apps working. AMicrosoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime licenseputs eight apps on one Windows PC for a one-time price, just $28 on sale.

Pay once for your Office apps

This license includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, along with the free version of Teams. All eight install on one Windows 10 or 11 PC for home or work use. After purchase, there are no monthly or annual fees, and updates are included free.

Office Professional 2021 is a desktop installation, not a Microsoft 365 subscription. Instead of linking to a Microsoft account, the license is connected to the computer where it’s installed. For someone who plans to keep the same PC for several years, a single payment costs less over time than an annual renewal. That also means you don’t have to worry about Microsoft pushing a full overhaul that changes or removes features you relied on. You get one stable workspace you can use indefinitely.

System requirements are modest. Microsoft recommends 1GB of RAM, 4GB of available disk space, and a display resolution of at least 1280×800, so most Windows 10 and 11 computers meet them. Windows 7 and 8 are not supported, and the software does not run in Parallels or other virtual machines.

Pay once for Office instead of renewing a subscription every year.

Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021for Windows on sale for $27.97.

Sale ends November 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.