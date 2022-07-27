This service helps you find excellent childcare in your area

Childcare is difficult to find for as many as a third of American families. Why is that? There are a few reasons, and one platform is changing the narrative.

Certainly, the pandemic put a lot of childcare providers out of business. We had to close our homes, and everyone was forced to be with their families. Now that the world feels like it’s opening up again, we have a ton of new parents with no networks to connect them to reputable providers and slightly older parents who’ve lost their old nanny, sitter, or helper.

The internet can be a daunting place to turn for an answer, but if you use reputation and user experience as a guide, it can also be the best. For example, Care.com is a digital childcare service platform that is remarkably well reviewed among users. And for parents lacking an existing network to connect them with a great sitter or nanny, it’s a fantastic place to turn.

This provider makes your life easier from the jump. Hop on the Care.com website , and you will find an eight-step onboarding process that takes no more than a few minutes. First, you’ll just answer general questions to help hone your search. For example, put in your zip code, tell them around when you might be looking for childcare, what kind of childcare you’re looking for, and so on. Then you will be able to view a list of candidates near you.

The area you’re searching in could literally have hundreds of options available for you to look through. To help give you a better idea of who might be a favorite choice, you can check the star ratings and reviews from other users who have worked with the candidates. You can find daycares, nannies, single-time caregivers , and many other options.

Every one of Care.com’s caregivers completes an annual background check before you are able to message with them to help add peace of mind to your search.. All of this adds up to its stellar reputation and rave reviews across the board. You can read more about how people love Care.com on Fortune, CNBC, and RealSimple. It has also been reviewed over 19K times in the App Store with a 4.3/5 star rating.

