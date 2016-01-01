Coronavirus (COVID-19)
News and updates on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
A new report from a WHO infectious disease team is estimating about two-thirds of Covid-19 cases worldwide have gone undetected. The analysis suggests the global spread of the novel coronavirus is greater than the current volume of confirmed cases.
A newly published study from the Chinese CDC is offering a massive epidemiological insight into the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak. The paper examines more than 44,000 confirmed patients finding over 80 percent of cases are only mild in severity.
A lab in the US has produced the most detailed images to date of the novel coronavirus currently spreading across the globe. The digitally colorized images illustrate the crown-like appearance of the virus now officially named SARS-CoV-2.
Ebola, Marburg, SARS, MERS, and now the new coronavirus Covid-19, all share one thing in common – they are thought to have originated in bats. But how do bats live with the viruses that seem to so easily kill other organisms?
The novel coronavirus spreading across the globe now has an official name. The World Health Organization revealed it has labelled the virus Covid-19 as the situation continues to spread, with over 43,000 cases currently confirmed and over 1000 deaths.
Following more than a week of meetings the World Health Organization's Director General, upon advice from its Emergency Committee, has declared the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
A journal article is offering the most thorough insights to date into the clinical characteristics of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus. The study examined 99 cases, describing common symptoms and types of patients likely to contract the virus.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have released a dashboard that lets users track the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. The data is overlaid on a map of the world showing reported locations of infection and fatalities.
A new article is reporting the first results of a genetic study into the DNA of the novel coronavirus spreading across the globe. The research suggests the virus may have originated in snakes, which were sold at the market where the outbreak began.
As the new year kicked off, a never-before-seen virus began to spread across China. So what do we know so far about this mystery virus? And how dangerous is the looming epidemic?