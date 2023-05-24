Take the "rough" out of "roughing it" with this pop-up cabin, now $310

TL;DR: If you love camping, but sleeping on the cold hard ground is less than appealing, this Carsule Pop-Up Cabin will keep you high and dry while enjoying the great outdoors, now only $309.97 (reg. $379).

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and with that comes thoughts of spending more time outside enjoying what nature has to offer. This Carsule Pop-Up Cabin will have you enjoying it in greater comfort.

Setting up a tent, digging a trench around said tent in case of rain, sleeping on an air mattress, and swatting at mosquitoes may be some people’s dream camping trip, but if your idea of roughing it involves a few more creature comforts then you’re going to love what this pop-up cabin has to offer.

Its pop-up design makes it super simple to assemble. In mere minutes you can attach it to the back of your car and instantly have roughly an extra 6.5 cubic feet of space in which to sleep or while away the hours as you wait for the rain to subside. Just be sure to bring along something to keep you occupied as you wait for Mother Nature to finish what she needs to do. Designed to fit cars with a tailgate that swings up, such as hatchbacks, minivans, MPVs, SUVs, or station wagons, it can be organically combined with your trunk space to give you even more options.

CARSULE - A Pop-Up Cabin for your Car

To make it extra cozy, lay down the thick felt carpet and hang a few accessories from the diagonal ceiling tension lines. The integrated mosquito netting will help keep the bugs at bay while the waterproof, UV protective coating will help protect you from the elements.

Simply throw it into the back of your vehicle when you’re ready to set out and when you return it’s easy enough to store in a closet or even under the bed. It’s lightweight, it’s portable, and it’s convenient. What more could you ask for?

Successfully funded on Kickstarter at $17,700, during our Memorial Day 2023 Campaign this Carsule Pop-Up Cabin is available for the best price on the web. Until 11:59 pm on May 31st, it can be yours for only $309.97 (reg. $379), no coupon necessary.

Prices subject to change