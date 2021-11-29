CARSULE pop-up tent can be yours for an extra 20% off this Cyber Monday

Winter is on the horizon, but that doesn't mean camping is out of the question. With a few well-chosen accessories, you could be as cozy as a bug in a rug, all snuggled up in this CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin, the spacious car tent that pops up in minutes.

Whether you opt to join the growing population of those who actually like to experience nature during its colder moments (after all, some campsites are free and there are certainly no crowds to fight), or you are more of a fair weather kind of camper, you’re going to love the convenience of this “home away from home.”

We understand that sleeping on the ground may not be for you, and you may not be in the market for a monstrous camping machine, but with CARSULE you can have the comfort, while enjoying space. It measures roughly 6.5’ H x 6.5’ W x 6’ L, giving you ample headspace, with room to move around. The thick felt carpet makes it feel even homier, while the waterproof, UV protective coating will ensure that you’ll stay dry during those inevitable deluges that seemingly happen on every camping trip you’ve been on.

CARSULE - A Pop-Up Cabin for your Car

Successfully funded on Kickstarter at $17,700, CARSULE is designed to fit cars with a tailgate that swings up, such as hatchbacks, minivans, MPVs, SUVs, or station wagons. When the tailgate is up, the door serves as structural support. The tent can then be organically combined with your trunk space to give you even more options.

Now that the world is opening up again, it could be time for you to get out of your driveway and out onto the open road. Whether you’re traveling solo or with your bestie, CARSULE is going to give you the convenience of setting up camp anywhere and anytime you want. It’s quick to assemble and easy to store when not in use.

