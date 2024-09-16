The upgrade your office deserves has just arrived

TL;DR: Organize your space with a CASA Hub laptop and tablet stand on sale for $139.99 (reg. $159).

Where you work can change how you work. Declutter your space with a CASA Hub Stand for laptops and tablets. This all-in-one device stand keeps your desk organized and your batteries full, and you can get one on sale for $139.99 (reg. $159).

Why is this stand over $100?

The CASA Hub Stand Ultra might be on the pricier side, but it’s worth every penny. Made from sleek aluminum, it’s not just stylish but also practical, keeping your devices cool thanks to its perforated stand plate. You can adjust the height from 53mm to 420mm to find that perfect angle, which means you can say goodbye to neck strain and hello to comfortable viewing. Plus, it handles laptops and tablets up to 6kg, so it’s built to last and support even your heftiest devices.

CASA Hub Stand Ultra USB-C Magnetic Hub Stand｜Reveal｜ADAM elements

What really makes this stand stand out is its all-in-one USB hub. It’s got everything you need: a USB-C host, a USB-C PD port for fast charging, a 4K HDMI port for crystal-clear video, USB-A and USB-C data ports, and an RJ-45 port for a reliable wired internet connection. It’s like having a mini docking station built right into your stand.

On top of that, the stand swivels 360 degrees and has a hidden magnetic phone holder that adjusts from 0 to 90 degrees—super handy for keeping your phone close by. And with its recent Red Dot Award win in 2024, you know it’s not only functional but also a piece of design excellence.

Put your desk in order

Organize your office with one new addition.

Get a CASA Hub Ultra Laptop and Tablet Stand for $139.99.

