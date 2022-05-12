Transfer data fast and efficiently with this impressive 13-in-1 hub

Chances are you have more than one device you need to connect to your laptop. The CASA HUB Pro Max 13-in-1 Hub streamlines your user experience and brings a hassle-free way to link your latest Apple and Android devices simultaneously.

Do you need to expand your single USB-C port on your MacBook? The mighty CASA HUB Pro Max 13-in-1 Hub is a game-changer for tech enthusiasts. The riveting port fully supports the latest MacBook series DP1.4 with HDMI & DP 4K60Hz Ultra-High Resolution with a power input of 100W, giving you brilliant detail even on large screens. It also provides life to devices quickly and effectively with the ability to power up to 13 gadgets at once and maintain ultimate safety.

With SD and microSD SD4.0 UHS-II slots, you'll be able to raise your data transfer rate to an impressive 312 MB/s and load up various card readers simultaneously. Whether you use many SD cards for work, need clear video quality for game streaming with friends, or want to mirror display a home video, your options are endless with this simple yet durable design.

CASA HUB Pro Max USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 & 4K60Hz 13-in-1 Hub

Measuring only 11” H x 0.7” L, the portable construction will allow you to place it neatly into any travel bag, backpack, or purse and take it with you. Its durable aluminum alloy shell and flexible braided cable ensure that the device is long-lasting. It also makes an excellent gift for that tech-loving friend or family member. Whether at home, at work, or on the go, you'll get quality display functions at lightning speeds.

Regularly priced at $199, the CASA HUB Pro Max 13-in-1 Hub can securely connect all your tech devices at $179.99. Simplify your everyday power source with this portable gadget.

Prices subject to change.