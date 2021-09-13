This Kickstarter-funded power adapter works in over 200 countries

Traveling is starting to slowly become a thing again, bringing with it plenty of planning and preparation. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, The Charwego Universal Power Adapter will seamlessly keep all your devices powered up while on the go.

Packing accordingly for a new location is already daunting enough. The Charwego Universal Power Adapter helps you worry about one less thing and makes charging your devices a breeze by keeping your phone, tablet, portable speaker, hairdryer, batteries, and more charged up simultaneously. The 45W travel adapter can, in fact, power up to six devices at a time with 4 USB A, 1 USB C, and an outlet. It also defends your electronics with over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current, short circuit, and temperature protection, guaranteeing safe usage every time.

If it's compatibility you're worried about, Charwego helps with that too. You can plug the device into virtually any type of outlet in over 200 countries around the world. It has universal compatibility for the US, UK, EU, and AUS outlets. It also pairs well with Apple devices, including fast charging for MacBook straight from the adapter — a feature not common in most adapters. The speedy connection is quite impressive, charging an iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 from zero to half-charge in just thirty minutes.

Constructed with the traveler in mind, the gadget is designed in a small compact size as big as a credit card, weighs only 2.8oz, and can fit easily into any carry-on bag, suitcase, or purse. Other features include an easy-to-use sliding feature for changing the outlet configuration and reliable, fast charging compatibility for QC, PPS, 3A, AFC, FCP, and PD devices.

While The Charwego Universal Power Adapter is typically priced at $39, you can purchase the convenient travel accessory today for $34.99. You'll only need one adapter to help recharge all your devices and continue your adventures in 2021.

Prices subject to change.