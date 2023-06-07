This intro course to ChatGPT will help enhance your customer service

TL;DR: This Introduction to ChatGPT course is going to teach you how to use artificial intelligence to keep your customers happy and your business growing, now only $19.99 (reg. $80)

If you're tired of being chained to your customer service phone line or inbox, then you need to learn how to use ChatGPT, the cutting-edge technology designed to help make your life easier and your customers happier.

ChatGPT is an online chatbot technology that allows individuals and businesses to communicate with their customers, clients, or visitors in an efficient and timely manner. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide automated responses to queries and offers a range of features designed to enhance the user experience. It can assist you in a variety of areas including content creation, client services, market research, lead generation, data analytics, and more.

One of the best things about ChatGPT is that it's available 24/7. That means your customers can get help whenever they need it, no matter if it's 2 p.m. or 2 a.m. This level of support can give your customers peace of mind and can help you build a loyal customer base.

But it isn't just convenient—it's also lightning-fast. Unlike human reps who can only handle one conversation at a time, ChatGPT can juggle multiple queries. This means your customers won't be left waiting for ages for their questions to be answered. With ChatGPT, you can deliver fast, effective solutions that leave your customers feeling satisfied.

Sound like something you need to take your customer service to the next level? With this introduction course you will learn the basics of ChatGPT, how it works, its economic potential, and how it can help you not only in your professional life, but in your personal life as well. Through nine lectures and 25 hours of content, you can open up a whole new world of economic prospects.

Whether you're a freelancer, a small business owner, or part of a larger organization, ChatGPT can help take your customer service to the next level. With its round-the-clock availability, quick responses, personalized interactions, expert knowledge, and simple setup process, ChatGPT is an all-in-one solution that can help keep your customers coming back and your business growing.

Upon completion of this Introduction to ChatGPT course, you will be qualified to receive a certificate to recognize your achievement (a great addition to your resume!). From there, you can use your newfound knowledge to boost your career and apply your skills to any number of areas in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

This course, offered by the International Open Academy, is now available for only $19.99 (reg. $80), the lowest price on the web.

Prices subject to change