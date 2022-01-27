Got room to pack a water bottle? Then you have room for the CLIQ chair

The big camping trip is coming up and you’re getting ready to pack. You’ve got your tent, your sleeping bags, your flashlight, your stove, and clothes for any weather. Do you have room for some chairs? You do if you bring these CLIQ Portable Chairs.

It’s no surprise that the number of us getting out there to enjoy nature is on the rise. In fact, even pre-pandemic, camping saw a huge surge of interest, and when COVID hit, well, you know the story. With travel on hiatus, the one option that was still open to us was camping. And what camping actually looked like varied from person to person – there were those who truly went the “roughing it” route, while others preferred the glamping version. One thing, however, remained constant – the need to park your butt somewhere after a long day of hiking, swimming, or wherever your outdoor activities took you.

One could, of course, opt for a log or a stump, but where’s the comfort in that? These CLIQ camping chairs are comfortable yet oh-so portable. With a push of a button, within five seconds you can be sitting high and dry around the fire, enjoying your smores. Your back will appreciate the lumbar support, and you will love the fact that the chair collapses to the size of a water bottle, making it easy to pop into your backpack and tote with you anywhere.

CLIQ Chair - New Version Fall 2019

Naturally, their use is not limited to the campsite. No matter where you need portable seating – the park, the beach, outdoor concerts – these CLIQ chairs can go with you. Not only are they super-convenient, but they are durable thanks to the twice-stitched ripstop ballistic nylon construction.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, and lauded by the likes of Forbes and At Home in the Future, we are offering a pair of CLIQ chairs at a discounted price of $159.99. If you have room for a water bottle (or two), you have room for these chairs.

