Advance your IT career with this $39.99 CompTIA training

TL;DR: Looking for ways to boost your earning potential? You can score this expert-led CompTIA certification bundle for only $39.99 and be well on your way to advancing a career in cybersecurity.

Anyone looking to break into the IT field would benefit from getting CompTIA+ certified. With this $39.99 training bundle, you'll get expert-led courses and prep help from a leading IT education provider.

With over two decades of teaching experience, IDUNOVA is a pioneer in online IT training services. The company boasts vendor-specific certifications and a specialized platform dedicated to IT mastery, equipping students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge. This Complete 2024 CompTIA Cyber Security Certification Training Bundle reflects that, as it's spearheaded by seasoned industry experts and packed with advanced and up-to-date resources to help you pass certification tests with flying colors.

This bundle focuses on four courses that are highly sought-after CompTIA certifications, particularly CompTIA CySA+, CompTIA CASP+, CompTIA PenTest+, and CompTIA Security+. It packs nearly 90 hours of instruction across the courses, all of which you can take at your own pace and at your own time, using any device.

With the provided comprehensive training, you can expect to go on a deep dive into various cybersecurity topics and skills, including safeguarding software and applications, securing complex enterprise systems, penetrating networks and exploiting host-based vulnerabilities, and implementing security across network, cloud, mobile, and hybrid environments. This bundle is an invaluable resource for network administrators, IT support professionals, systems administrators, IT managers, and newcomers keen on advancing to cybersecurity experts.

It's important to note that while IDUNOVA issues a certificate of completion for each course, this does not equate to an official CompTIA certification. As an official CompTIA partner, IDUNOVA provides you with preparatory courses that function as your springboard to earning your actual certifications.

All four courses in this bundle would set you back $156 if bought separately, but for a limited time, you can grab the entire set on sale for only $39.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change