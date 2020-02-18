Feel like a pro in the kitchen with this Damascus knife set

You don’t need to be a professional chef in order to understand the importance of having a truly great knife set in the kitchen, regardless of whether you cook elaborate meals every night or simply want to up your omelette game.

These Japanese Pro Olive Wood Kitchen Knives offer a uniquely affordable way to introduce a pro-level set of knives into your everyday cooking routine, and a set of four is currently available for over 20% off at just $74.99.

These durable, hand-made Damascus knifes will help you cook more efficiently, regardless of your previous culinary experience and prowess.

You get four individual knives, each of which is hand-forged, heat-treated, ground, polished, and at times etched and engraved. They’re 100% hand-made, and the olive wood handles are both long-lasting and comfortable to hold.

Cook better meals by treating yourself to a truly exceptional set of high-quality knives with a Japanese Pro Olive Wood Kitchen Knives set for just $74.99—over 20% off their usual price today.

Prices are subject to change.

