From farm to door—give stunning daylilies for only $45 this Mother's Day

TL;DR: Make sure that the Mother's in your life know just how much they mean to you by having this beautiful bouquet of daylilies delivered directly to her door, now only $44.99.

It’s been said many times over that you can never go wrong with flowers, and we’re here to reiterate that sentiment. Just imagine the joy on your mom’s face this Mother’s Day when she opens her front door to find a stunning arrangement of daylilies.

While we suspect that your mom would be thrilled with any sentimental gift you may present her with on Mother’s Day, consider this. A study conducted at Rutgers University has scientifically proven that flowers can make the recipient feel better. Not only that, but 88% of the people surveyed reported that the mere act of giving flowers also made them feel happier. It’s a win-win all the way around!

You can feel particularly good about sending Mom this vibrant bouquet. It includes 12-14 daylilies (16-18 flowers) in an assortment of colors, handpicked by Rose Farmers™. You can be confident of the quality as the flowers will be sent directly from the farm to your mom’s doorstep, ensuring that they will arrive fresh and in amazing condition, or as the team at Rose Farmers puts it “from our farm to your vase.”

Because the middleman is cut out, we are able to offer this extraordinary deal for only $44.99, shipping included. So not only is everyone going to get that “feel good” sensation from the flowers themselves, but you’ll feel even better knowing you didn’t have to break the bank to give Mom the perfect gift.

Upon purchase, you will receive a digital voucher with a code that MUST be redeemed on Rose Farmer's website in order for your flowers to ship. Place your order now, but keep in mind that the last day for shipping is set to May 8, 2023, to guarantee that your order will be delivered BEFORE Mother's Day. Note that Rose Farmers will not ship on Saturdays or Sundays.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal. These Mixed Daylilies can greet your Mom at the front door for only $44.99 (reg. $96.76).

Prices subject to change