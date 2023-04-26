Pay only $14.99 and get this cashmere shawl in time for Mother's Day

TL;DR: The Lavisha Cashmere Shawl is on sale for $14.99 for Mother's Day, saving you over $80 on the list price and bringing luxurious comfort to any wardrobe at best-on-web pricing.

It's time to wrap yourself up in something warm and cozy. And what could be lusher than a cashmere shawl? The Lavisha Cashmere Shawl is the perfect addition to any closet, bringing the soft touch of cashmere wool to your shoulders — and it's the ideal gift for Mother's Day.

Made from high-quality cashmere wool, this shawl is incredibly soft and warm. It feels like a gentle hug around your shoulders, keeping you comfortable during cool nights. And at six feet long, it's the perfect size to wrap around yourself and keep the chill away.

But the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl isn't just about warmth and comfort – it's also a stylish accessory that can enhance any outfit. The shawl comes in over 15 rich colors, from classic neutrals to bold and bright shades. Whether you're dressing up for a night out or running errands around town, this shawl will add a touch of elegance to your look.

The Lavisha Cashmere Shawl also boasts a yummy soft fringe. The fringe adds a subtle texture to the shawl, making it even more visually appealing. Plus, because it's made of the same soft cashmere wool as the rest of the shawl, it's just as comfortable to wear.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars by verified customers, the shawl has become a big hit and is being worn year-round. As Sherrie Bedecia reviews, "I love this shawl! Bought it in two colors for spring because the price was great. Very soft and high quality."

Regularly priced at $99, the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl is now price-dropped to only $14.99. With so many colors to choose from, you can easily find the perfect shawl to match any style. But hurry, this Mother's Day offer ends on May 12, and you'll need to order it by May 3 to get there in time for the special day.

