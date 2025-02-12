Don’t miss your shot to get a VPN with no subscription fees

TL;DR: Save $69 on the Deeper Connect Air VPN router and get it shipped free while supplies last.

Think about how much you’ve spent on your VPN subscription over the past few years. Now imagine paying once and never worrying about it again. This VPN router offers the same features as a digital one, except it doesn’t charge recurring fees.

Why doesn’t everyone use one of these? Good question—they can be hard to get your hands on. Every time we get some in stock, they sell out. But luckily for you, we just got 75 in stock. You can get this VPN with no fees for $150 and free shipping until they’re sold out (reg. $219).

Here’s how the VPN router works

You may find this gadget easier to use than a digital VPN, since it’s more like an internet router than something that you have to connect to constantly. The setup is seamless:

Plug the USB-C end into your laptop for power. Open the program and choose from over 150,000 servers. Wirelessly pair up to five devices at once.

From there, your internet browsing is protected with military-grade encryption. Maybe you’re using the device while working from a cafe, traveling the world, or just streaming movies at home.

Speaking of which, this router is a great choice for unblocking content on streaming services. Simply connect to a server in a country where your favorite show or movie is available and stream away.

This router also has built-in ad blocking, so you’ll no longer have to deal with pesky YouTube ads or pop-ups while reading articles. And it’s at the server level, so it works like a charm.

Get this VPN without a subscription for $150 with free shipping while supplies last (reg. $219). No coupon is needed.

