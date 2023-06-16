This lifetime 10TB backup plan is now further price-dropped to $79.97

TL;DR: The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan helps keep your photos, videos, and files secure and encrypted on various devices and is now on sale for $79.97 (reg. $1,080) for a limited time.

Have you encountered the frustrating situation of attempting to download an app or capture a photo only to be notified that your device has insufficient storage? This matter is an unexpectedly familiar feat for a lot of us. Degoo Premium can help.

Recent data reveals that a minimum of 68 records are lost every second, leading to compromises in personal information. This is particularly distressing when one possesses irreplaceable memories and cherished moments that one wishes to preserve. However, with Degoo's unique cloud storage solution, which utilizes advanced AI technology, you can effortlessly rediscover your most beloved photos and videos by simply clicking a few buttons.

With most of our lives revolving around the internet, digital safety is crucial. With ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption and a hefty 1 GB file size limit, Degoo aims to keep all your important content stored safely until you need to revisit your documents on any device. Every time you upload your files, you'll automatically get a replicated copy, giving you the additional peace of mind you need. You also won't have to worry about lurking third parties with its ad-free interface.

It's no wonder the backup plan has been rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by verified customers. It has had countless positive reviews, such as Adrian Ozuna, who states, "I'm super amazed on how easy Degoo works, it's so simple, I'm so happy that I suggested [it] to my best friend and wife and they both purchased Degoo as well."

While the Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan sells for $1,080, you can purchase it today at a steeper discount of $79.97 for a limited time. No coupon code is necessary; you'll automatically get the discount at checkout — but hurry, the offer ends June 18 at 11:59 PM.

Prices subject to change