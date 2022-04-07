Boost productivity levels with this ultra-thin portable monitor

Has working from home turned you a tad bit claustrophobic? If you have limited space for an extra monitor or like a change of scenery while working, this monitor may be for you.

Our work schedules may look different from three years ago, bringing many pros and cons. One con is that you may have had to get more creative with your workspace. Maximize your productivity with the world's thinnest portable touchscreen monitor, Desklab.

The portable screen is designed for anyone that works on the go or needs to save space and provides a 4K vivid color high-resolution display. Move from room to room at home or the office, or take it with you while on the go — the portability options are boundless. Boosting an ultra-thin 0.23" depth with 13.8"H x 8.7"L dimensions, this convenient monitor gives your laptop a second screen for all your latest projects, focusing on efficiency.

Ultralight Portable 4K Touchscreen Monitor

It includes a remarkably easy-to-navigate touchscreen that lets you plug and play quickly and get started on your latest project. With universal compatibility, you'll be able to set up the portable monitor and connect your laptop, phone, desktop, and even gaming systems without any hassle. In addition, adjustable multi-display and screen mirroring functions allow for versatility while you make a presentation or display your work.

As reviewed by verified user Aidela Z, Desklab is an "Excellent second monitor - makes my work so much easier! I specifically bought this monitor as it was one of the only ones on the market to be the same size as my 15.6" laptop."

Regularly priced at $700, the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor (4K) can be purchased today at over $400 off for only $289.99. Get the opportunity to take your work on the go or declutter your at-home office with this innovative dual monitor solution.

Prices subject to change.