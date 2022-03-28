Get a lifetime subscription to MS Office 2021 and learn to use it for $80

One might say that Microsoft Office is practically synonymous with work, whether that be at the office, at home, or at school. If you’re looking to brush up on your skills, plus own your own copy of this popular software, this bundle is for you!

Having started with only Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Microsoft has expanded with the times, always keeping its finger on the pulse of technology, even going so far as to develop self-driving cars. (Sorry, self-driving cars not included in this bundle.) With the addition of such power programs as Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, it has established itself as the frontrunner in productivity software. It should come as no surprise that there are over a billion MS Office users worldwide and that 90% of companies globally have this software installed on their computers.

So don’t get left behind in the technology wake. Whether you are an administrative assistant or an accountant, a student or an entrepreneur, mastering what MS Office has to offer can be unquantifiable. From simple correspondence to complex spreadsheets, from routine emails to eye-popping presentations, MS Office can help you with it all. And even if you think you know your way around this software, we’re pretty sure there are tips and techniques that you have yet to discover.

This bundle includes an invaluable 4-week training suite that is going to help you get the most out of the MS Office programs. Upon completion, you will be able to order an endorsed Certificate of Achievement that will be a nice added touch to your resume. And to ensure that you have easy access to the programs, we’ve also included a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021. You will receive a software license key and download link instantly so you can start using it right away. No more subscriptions.

Normally valued at over $900, we are offering both the lifetime license (Mac only) and the training suite for only $79.99.

Price subject to change.