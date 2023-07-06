These HD Camera Binoculars are only $100, well ahead of Prime Day

TL;DR: These HD Digital Camera Binoculars offer a unique and versatile way of capturing high-quality photos and videos while providing powerful magnification, and they’re on sale during our Deal Days campaign for only $99.97, shipping included (reg. $199.99).

Are you an avid outdoor enthusiast who loves to explore nature and capture stunning photographs of the world around you? If so, then these HD Digital Camera Binoculars could be the perfect tool for you.

One of the most impressive features of these binoculars is their powerful 12X magnification, which allows you to get up close and personal with wildlife, landscapes, and other natural wonders. This magnification level is perfect for birdwatchers, campers, hikers, and anyone else who wants a closer look at their surroundings without disturbing the environment. And even better yet, during our version of Prime Day, we’ve dropped the price even further—only $99.97, shipping included, until 11:59 pm on July 14th.

But what really sets these binoculars apart is their built-in camera. With a resolution of up to 5 megapixels, you can take high-quality photos and videos that rival those taken with standalone digital cameras. The camera also features precise focus adjustment allowing you to clearly view from a distance of up to 1 kilometer.

Compact and lightweight, these binoculars are small enough to fit into your pants or shirt pockets, allowing them to be within easy reach at all times. By combining a telescope and a camcorder within one device, they are ideal for backpacking trips, camping excursions, bike outings, and other outdoor activities where space and weight are at a premium.

These binoculars also feature an LCD display screen, which lets you view your photos and videos immediately after you take them. This deal also includes a free 8 GB TF card, which makes it easy to transfer your files to a computer or other device.

So, whether you're an avid birdwatcher or just someone who enjoys exploring the great outdoors, the HD Digital Camera Binoculars are definitely worth checking out. With their powerful magnification, built-in camera, and HD display screen, you'll be able to capture every moment and make memories that last a lifetime. And who knows, maybe you'll even discover a newfound love for chipmunks.

