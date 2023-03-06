This woman-owned business will demystify your dog's DNA for $60

Nature vs. nurture. It’s an age-old debate about whether how we behave is shaped by our environs, or if we’re born that way. The same can be said for dogs. While how you interact with your dog is sure to affect his mannerisms, their DNA is also a factor.

There is no doubt that spending quality time with your pup can only help in his development. Teaching them proper behaviors, such as potty training, staying off the furniture, and not chewing anything other than their toys, is fundamental to not only having a well-trained dog but a contented owner. Regular exercise and entertainment (both physical and mental), nutritional food, and, of course, love, go a long way to help ensure your pup is healthy and happy.

There are behaviors, however, that are ingrained into a dog’s breed, thus it is useful to understand that, for example, breeds such as collies and Australian shepherds are herding dogs, and tend to be quick to use their teeth (in order to get the flock under control), and can be destructive and noisy. Retrievers are energetic and require tons of exercise, but also make great obedience dogs. The fun-loving Spaniels, also raised originally for hunting, have been known to be aggressive, sometimes without provocation. Naturally, each dog has its own personality and these are not hard and fast traits, but rather qualities to be aware of.

So if your dog is showing some peculiarities, it may be your dog, or rather his breed, and not you. By having your dog’s DNA tested you will not only get a breakdown of its breed, or mixes thereof, but you will be made aware of any genetic health concerns and risks for certain diseases.

DNA My Dog Shows You How to Properly Swab Your Dog

DNA My Dog is a woman-owned business that offers a quick and easy way to do just that. With a simple swab of the inside of your pup’s cheek, you can collect the DNA sample, then mail it in and await the results. With that information you can start to understand your dog better, equip yourself with the knowledge to manage your dog, and strengthen your relationship.

As part of our International Women's Day 2023 campaign, we are offering this breed identification test kit for only $60 — a 24% savings off the original suggested price — no coupon necessary. But don’t delay! This sale price expires at 11:59 pm Pacific Time on March 9, 2023.

Prices subject to change