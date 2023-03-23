Save an extra $50 off this top-rated flight deal alert service

Searching for flights that have bang for your buck can sometimes feel like a full-time job. But with a subscription to a service like Dollar Flight Club, you can sit back, relax, and wait until flight deals roll into your inbox.

Flight prices these days are still not letting up. The skyrocketing costs are brought about by the surge of people planning their spring and summer travels, the rising prices of jet fuel, and airlines that are struggling with staffing issues. The good news is that discounted flight tickets still exist — if only you know how, where, and when to look. But if you can't exhaust all your time and energy doing so, let Dollar Flight Club do the scouring for you. As part of the Spring Digital Blowout promotion, you can grab a Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription for only $49.99, its best online pricing yet, until March 31 only.

This flight deal alert service is dedicated to helping you save up to $2000 on every trip. It has already served over 1 million members across the globe to book their dream destinations for much cheaper. With the service, you can score a $330 roundtrip flight to Madrid, a $129 roundtrip flight to Hawaii, a $175 roundtrip flight to Cancun, and so much more.

With a Premium Plus+ subscription, you get to enjoy access to all the best flight deals available in business, premium economy, and economy classes, so you have an array of options to choose from. The deals include both domestic and international deals, as well as mistake fares from your home airports.

On top of flight deals, members also get perks and discounts of up to 50 percent from Dollar Flight Club's partners, including Babbel, Acanela, Expeditions, Huckberry, and more. And if it's your first time traveling or you're dusting your luggage after not hopping on a plane for so long, you can get insightful travel tips on how to optimize your trip straight from experts.

Do more traveling and less searching with a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription. Score it at its best web pricing yet — only $49.99 until March 31 at 12 midnight PT.

