Evening hikes are on the menu with these night-vision binoculars

Hike, fish, or even bird watch at night with a clear view using a pair of Double Barrel Digital Night Vision Binoculars. These advanced infrared binoculars can magnify your view and record it too, and they're only $104.97 (reg. $297).

See in total darkness

Your next fall hike just got a lot more fun. These binoculars feature a powerful 3W infrared LED that illuminates the viewing area, making it possible to see objects up to 300 meters away in complete darkness. The device's 4x zoom capability enables detailed observation, while the adjustable focus allows for a clear and sharp image tailored to your needs.

A wide TFT screen provides a comfortable viewing experience without straining your eyes, and the device is multifunctional, supporting photo and video recording as well as playback, making it easy to capture and review your nighttime observations.

Constructed from durable materials with an IP56 waterproof rating, these binoculars are built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, so don't worry about throwing them into your bag before a rough and tumble trek.

They include a 32GB TF card for ample storage of your recorded footage, and the included USB interface allows for easy transfer of files to other devices. Whether you're tracking animals, exploring at night, or simply enjoying the night sky, these binoculars provide a reliable and versatile option for enhancing your nighttime vision.

Fall camping gear you can rely on

It doesn't take a pair of binoculars to see why these could come in handy for another season of outdoor adventures.

