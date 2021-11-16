This eco-friendly electric spin mop is on sale for early Black Friday

Cleaning our floors is not necessarily an anticipated activity on our schedule. However, it's a necessity. The Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop and Polisher helps keep your floors spotless without the hassle.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, chances are guests will be stopping by sooner or later. The fully wireless Elicto ES-530 is here to help with the clean-up. Designed with three different elements packed into one—mopping, polishing, and scrubbing—the tool ensures your home is in the best shape for friends and family. Plus, it’s further on sale as a Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster.

A dependable built-in 2,200 mAh battery powers up the mop and provides 30 minutes of cleaning at a time, getting rid of dirt and particles and reaching every nook and cranny on your floors. Instead of having to reach for various cleaning tools, the cordless spin mop and polisher will quickly get things done at once, saving you time and energy while cleaning.

With two high-speed mop heads and the option to add either your own cleaning solution or water, the power cleaner disinfects surfaces of all kinds and leaves your home gleaming without damaging your floors. An LED indicator will let you know when it's time to recharge or change out the solution. Other features include two sets of reusable and washable microfiber mop heads, a funnel and beaker for solution or water refills, and a quick guide and detailed manual to get you up and running in no time.

See the Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop and Polisher in action:

Elicto ES-530 Electronic Spin mop and Polisher

For a limited time, you can bring home the Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop and Polisher at a further discounted price of $129.97 (reg. $149). Start cleaning smarter, not harder, and bring effortless cleaning into your home or office space.

Prices subject to change.