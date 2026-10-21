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Enjoy ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more AI for life for just $99.99

October 21, 2026

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $99.99 (reg. $540) and access ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more for years to come.

Why bounce between AI tools when you could have them all in one place? 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan lifetime access is just $99.99 (reg. $540), bringing multiple AI models and creative tools together on a single platform.

One platform, one payment

Whether you’re writing content, editing images, working with PDFs, or producing videos, 1min.AI puts a wide range of AI capabilities into one user-friendly spot.

You can chat with models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Mistral, and Cohere, including GPT-5.5 Pro, Claude 4.6 Sonnet, and Gemini 3.1 Pro.

For writers and marketers, the platform includes tools for generating blog posts, researching keywords, rewriting content, checking grammar, and developing a consistent brand voice.

Creative projects get plenty of attention, too. Generate images, remove backgrounds, upscale photos, edit objects, and turn sketches into AI-generated visuals.
One App. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama & More for a One Time Price — 1min.AI

Need to work with documents? Upload PDFs to summarize information, translate text, or ask questions about their contents. There’s also a presentation generator and support for chatting with multiple documents.

Audio and video tools expand the possibilities further. Create voiceovers, generate music, transcribe speech, translate audio, produce videos from text or images, and generate captions. You can even summarize and interact with YouTube videos.

The Advanced Business Plan includes 4 million credits per month, plus opportunities to earn up to 450,000 additional credits monthly at no cost.

You’ll also get access to all AI features, flagship models, unlimited storage, unlimited brand voices, and an unlimited prompt library.

The platform also receives regular updates. Keep in mind that usage is credit-based, so lifetime access doesn’t mean unlimited AI generations.

For creators, professionals, and small businesses using AI across different tasks, this is a convenient way to consolidate those tools.

Get lifetime access to 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $99.99 (reg. $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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