Enjoy music and your surroundings with over $40 off these headphones

Believe it or not, headphones don't have to cover your ears. If you're someone who's tired of missing conversations or simply wants to be more aware of your surroundings, you may be interested in these Open Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones.

These over-the-ear headphones wrap elegantly behind your ears and are now only $33.99 (reg. $79). Freeing your ears has never been so affordable.

While these headphones are mostly about comfort and getting the pressure off your ears, they're also about security and convenience. The feather-light conduction headphones sit gently behind your ears, using bone conduction technology to send vibrations directly through your skull. That way, you get to enjoy your music, but you're also aware of noises around you, like traffic, conversations, or things coming up behind you.

The headphones are crafted from soft plastic and are designed to fit snugly behind your ears so they won't fall off, even during a heavy workout or high-intensity cardio workouts. They're IPX6 water-resistant, too, so they're suitable for wearing in all weather. Enjoy six hours of continuous playback time, and use a USB charger to add plenty of more playtime quickly if you need a power boost.

You can even pair the Bluetooth-enabled buds with your smartphone to answer calls through the built-in mic and tap into app integration to use voice commands with Siri and other voice command apps.

Another bonus? These over-the-ear bone conduction headphones can help "eliminate the risk of hearing damage that comes with listening to audio," per TechTarget.

