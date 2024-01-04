This $40 bundle teaches essential Excel skills to help boost your career

TL;DR: Enroll in the 2024 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle for $34.97 (reg. $399) to gain essential spreadsheet skills to help you stay competitive in the job market's increasing demand for productivity software proficiency. Hurry--this price drop only lasts until 1 January 12:59pm.

It’s a technological world out there and if you’re not at the top of your digital skillset you may be glossed over come your next job interview or promotion. This Excel Training Bundle can keep you in the competition.

There is nary an office in the world that doesn’t use this program in its operations. It dominates the spreadsheet industry with a whopping 90% market share. According to a recent study, not only do 82% of jobs require some proficiency with productivity software, but higher level skills can increase your salary by as much as 12%. Improving your Excel skills can help you to stand out better in the job market.

While it can be initially intimidating, once you learn exactly what it is capable of, Excel can make life just that much simpler, not only within the confines of your business, but in your home as well. Undoubtedly you know some of the basics already, and have come to appreciate just how much faster and more efficient Excel can make tasks like budgeting, sorting data, and creating charts. But if you really want to shine, you need to buff up your spreadsheet knowledge and unleash the power that it offers.

Complete Beginner to Advanced Excel Master Class promo video

Taught by highly-rated, top-notch instructors through Simon Sez It, this training bundle includes a myriad of practice exercises and tests, and easy-to-follow video lessons that focus on essential information. This 2024 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle offers over 800 lessons within 16 courses. You will learn skills to create dashboards and data visualizations, master macros and VBA, become proficient at Power BI, Power Query, Power Pivot, and DAX and so much more. And don’t worry if all this terminology seems foreign to you. By the end of this course you’ll be speaking the language with proficiency.

With lifetime access, you can learn at your own pace, where you want, when you want. Each course is normally valued at $25, but you can now get all of them at a fraction of the price. Invest in your future and become a master Excel builder.

Get a lifetime subscription to the 2024 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Training Bundle for $34.97 (reg. $399), but don't delay--this price drop only lasts until 1 January 12:59pm.

