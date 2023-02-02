These everlasting Valentine roses are under $35

Few things say love like roses. The problem is the beautiful flowers you bought at the florist seem to have wilted faster than you could say “Happy Valentine’s Day!” Here’s a solution that will have your roses (and maybe your love) blooming forever.

These stunning roses come in an elegant gift box and are specifically curated to be everlasting. With the right love and care you will be able to enjoy their beauty for years to come. Available in your choice of seven colors, they will make a wonderful gift for that special someone—be it your significant other, your mom, or even your best friend.

When picking your color, we suspect you will do so because you’re partial to the shade, but you may want to keep in mind that the color you choose may portray a sentiment that you may or may not want to relay. Obviously, red roses are all about the love, but pink roses represent gratitude and admiration and yellow roses embody friendship and joy. Lavender's softness symbolizes love at first sight or even delight.

In the end, it really doesn’t matter why you’re choosing the color—the flowers themselves are beautiful no matter the hue. This L'Etonnante Box of four preserved roses can be yours for only $34.99, (regularly valued at $105) shipping is included and no coupon is necessary. Upon purchase, you will receive a digital voucher, at which time you will specify to whom and where your thoughtful gift is going. In order to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, orders must be placed with your voucher code on Chounette's site no later than Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. EST. Delivery is not available on weekends. This sale ends February 6, 2023.

So forget the long lineups at the florist, let droopy flowers be a thing of the past, and surprise your Valentine with this eternal bouquet, delivered right to the door.

And if you’re still having problems surviving Valentine’s Day, hey… there’s an app for that!

Prices subject to change