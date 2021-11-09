Save over $300 on this 4K drone explorer bundle for Pre-Black Friday

The holidays are quickly approaching, whether we like it or not. Get ahead of the game and start shopping for the adventurous individual in your life with the EXO Blackhawk Drone: Explorer Bundle, now an extra 15% off during the Pre-Black Friday sale.

The powerful EXO Blackhawk Drone brings fantastic features that will amaze during everyday adventures — big or small — at an affordable price. Designed with a high-quality camera that captures video, slow motion, hyper-lapse, and stills in 4K Ultra HD resolution, the drone takes breathtaking footage from a remote distance and a speed of 33 mph. Flying further than many other drones with its 8K image transmission, Blackhawk will deliver the intended shot efficiently and hands-free.

An enhanced three-axis gimbal provides reliable stability against wind speeds of up to 22 mph, jerks, shakes, and any other turbulence, providing the ultimate control needed to navigate the drone with precision. Its integrated GPS is equipped for location tracking, pinpointing various locations or subjects, and effortless retrieval and gives the user plenty of options for content in multiple terrains. Suppose there's a particular path you'd like it to record. In that case, you can to control the drone easily with its intuitive controls and with plenty of filming options.

With four 11.4 V 5,000 mAh batteries included (each with up to 43 minutes of fly time), the drone will fly for up to 172 hours combined, giving you plenty of time to capture stunning footage everywhere you go. The bundle comes with a remote control, eight spare propeller blades, and USB cables for easy charging. A lightweight and foldable construction, a carry bag, and even year-long crash insurance also make it a great all-in-one gift to give or receive.

While the EXO Blackhawk Drone: Explorer Bundle is typically priced at over $1,000, you can purchase the gadget today at $730.99 for the Pre-Black Friday Sale with code SAVE15NOV.

Prices subject to change.