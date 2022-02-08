This customizable massager makes an excellent gift for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is just around the corner. What better way to unwind with your loved one than with a day of relaxation? Take a rest day and ease pesky muscle pains with the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device.

Now price-dropped at an additional 40% off for Valentine's Day, this tool is an excellent choice in versatile massage gun models. Designed to send waves of relaxation throughout any problem area, the ExoGun DreamPro eases kinks and relieves pain with a completely customizable experience along the way. Whether you work on the computer all day, just finished a strenuous workout, or have a painful cramp, the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device will help ease pesky muscle pains.

Named the world's first six-speed massage gun, the ExoGun DreamPro comes with four interchangeable massage heads (ranging in texture, width, and size) that are great for targeting different body areas. The device delivers sturdy and comfortable high (and low) pressure levels that provide ultimate bliss to your shoulders, back, hips, legs, calves, and more — for deep tissue massages of all levels.

ExoGun - The Ultimate Percussive Massage Therapy Device

The portable construction allows for ease-free usage at home or on the go. With over 4 hours of charge time per session and an ergonomic handle that brings extra comfort by getting rid of external vibrations, you'll have plenty of time to go deep (or gentle) into any muscle. Its innovative, noise-free motor and ShockSmart sensitivity allow the ExoGun DreamPro to be discrete — making the healing experience serene. Plus, the set comes with a handy carry case to keep all the accessories organized for the next round of relaxation.

As reviewed by Michael Kummer, a health and fitness blogger, "...ExoGun DreamPro is an excellent percussion therapy device that can reduce your recovery time and the onset of muscle soreness. It also feels terrific on sore, tired or tense muscles."

The ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device is regularly priced at $599. For a limited time, enjoy 40% off at checkout with code SAVE40NOW and get the gadget for $359.40. Make this Valentine's Day exceptional by taking it easy with a percussion massage. Your special someone will thank you.

Prices subject to change.