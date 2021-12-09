This mini drone is small, stealthy, and price-dropped even further

Do you know someone who has a drone on their holiday list? The Fader Stealth Drone may be a great contender to add to their collection. Plus, it's further price-dropped for a limited time.

This mini drone is designed with features galore. Perfect for beginner and experienced drone users alike, it makes the ideal gift for any age. Whether they’re traveling, camping, or just taking a stroll outside, the Fader quadcopter makes an excellent companion for any adventure, capturing HD 120º wide-angle images and videos along the way from a controlled distance of up to 50 m.

Measuring in at merely 6.89" x 6.89", the small yet mighty drone is equipped with an adjustable six-axis gyro module that offers three levels of controller sensitivity. The many features allow for advanced flight options that stand out from other drones. Fader adds unique finesse to its flying capabilities. It even does backflips — bringing in a new element of surprise to your captured content.

With an easy-to-use take-off and land feature, auto flight controls, and ready-to-fly technology, you'll quickly launch or land the drone with a simple tap. It also comes with LED lights for nighttime adventures and doubles the fun. Its downloadable app, compatible with iOS and Android, easily connects to the drone and allows access to videos and images from any device.

The bundle comes complete with a remote control, a 3.7 V, 520 mAh battery, four spare rotor blades, a USB cable for easy charging, and a user guide, making it a great all-in-one gift to give or receive. Plus, its lightweight construction lets people easily travel with it or store it neatly whenever it's not in use.

While the Fader Stealth Drone is regularly priced at $129, you can purchase the gadget today at only $59.99 — that's 53% off. Make someone's day this holiday season, and let the adventures begin with this dynamic and portable mini drone.

See the Fader Stealth Drone in action:

FADER

Prices subject to change.