These highly-rated glasses protect your eyes and make hands-free calls

From smartphones to iPads to monitors, we spend a lot of our time staring at screens — but are we doing enough to protect our eyes? These unisex multifunctional smart glasses are up for the challenge.

Blue light filtering glasses with audio capabilities? The FAUNA Memor Havana merges eye protection with Bluetooth-compatible audio technology to provide a double-duty product without sacrificing style. The pair comes in a matte black and brown finish that will pair nicely with both work or casual attire.

While other audio glass competitors exist, many do not allow for both tinted and anti-blue light features with Zeiss DuraVision. FAUNA frames also permit for interchanging lenses whenever you get an updated prescription — simply take them to any optician and easily change out the lenses. Weighing in at only 1.07 oz, the lightweight glasses fit comfortably and are perfect for everyday wear.

Fauna Audio Glasses

Boasting 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the sleek design is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows you to take calls while working or listen to your favorite podcast while browsing online. Connect the glasses to any device within a 10m range and enjoy up to four hours of continuous audio per charge. When the time comes to power up, put your glasses in its included charging case, complete with a powerful 1300 mAh battery, for the next usage round.

Other features include a water-resistant design for worry-free wear, rain or shine, intuitive touch control capabilities via touchpads on the side of each temple, 2-way USound micro-speakers, and two built-in microphones for precise connectivity while speaking.

Regularly priced at $199, the FAUNA Designer Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses with Blue Light Filter Lenses and Charging Case (Unisex Memor Havana) are currently price-dropped to $99.99 — saving you $99. Up your accessory game at work or home while also protecting your eyes with these multifunctional glasses.

Prices subject to change.