Take your online content on the go with this 7.9" 16GB Apple iPad Mini

Is a tablet upgrade on the horizon? The refurbished Apple iPad Mini 7.9" 16GB SSD in white may be what you need for all your content viewing purposes.

This iPad Mini is a great contender if you require high-quality screen time while you're out and about. Boasting a powerful 7.9" LED-backlit IPS display with 16GB capacity, the refurbished iPad Mini will help you stream all your favorite apps, streaming services, games, podcasts, and more with ease.

With a battery life of up to 10 hours, you won't have to worry about your favorite shows or movies being interrupted or running out of power during a critical Zoom call. A robust 5MP iSight camera and 1080p video capture ensure you'll take pixel-perfect photos and enjoy high-quality video calls for work or online happy hours. Possessing Apple's state-of-the-art features, this affordable and more eco-friendly device will help you stay productive and entertained while on the go and save you $200.

As online security is becoming more of a concern, the iPad Mini securely houses all your files. It safely guards your sensitive online information with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner, keeping your private data away from prying eyes. And with a weight of only 0.68 pounds and an ultra-thin construction, the iPad Mini will fit easily into any purse, backpack, or overnight bag when you take it on the go.

Other features include an Apple A5 chip processor for non-lagging performance, 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2 compatibility, an Apple A5 1GHz processor for fast and reliable performance, and 512 MB of ram. With a black snap-on case, installed tempered glass, and charger, you'll have the complete package to take your new tech tool everywhere and help it last for years to come.

While the Apple iPad Mini 7.9" 16GB SSD - White (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) is regularly priced at $299, you can enjoy premium browsing without the huge price tag and without contributing to the landfill at just $99. Save $200 today and stay connected with high-quality performance.

Prices subject to change.