This science-backed sleeping service will help you fall asleep faster

According to studies, 1 in 3 adults do not get enough sleep, and with daylight savings time right around the corner, there's bound to be a spike in tossing and turning. Rest easy with Restflix, a unique streaming service backed by science.

Need a little assistance in falling asleep? Getting quality sleep has been proven to be one of the best aids in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Whether it be time changes, stress, overconsumption of caffeine, or too much tv at the end of the day, we frequently don't get the restful sleep we seek. Named the best sleep app to drift off to by Livestrong, Restflix uses proven techniques that have been science-infused and verified by sleep experts to help you attain restful slumber, relieve anxiety, and fall asleep faster night after night.

Restflix - Science Infused Rest

How does the subscription work? The ad-free streaming service is packed with over ten personalized channels curated with sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and soothing sounds that create responsive triggers in your brain and help you relax. Listen to them right before bedtime on iOS, Android, or any major platforms to melt away distractions and quickly fall asleep. New content is added weekly, so you'll never get tired of hearing the same sounds or stories.

It's also a great assistant in helping you relax after a long day of work or for mental healing after a stressful situation. In the words of Entrepreneur, "You don't have to struggle to sleep each night and drag through each day. Get the best sleep of your life with Restflix."

For a limited time, Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming is on sale for $149.99 (Reg. $599) for a lifetime subscription, $59.99 (Reg. $179) for a 3-Yr Subscription, and $29.99 (Reg. $59) for a 1-Yr Subscription. Take on the upcoming time change like a pro and wake up feeling refreshed every morning.

Prices subject to change.