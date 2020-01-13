Keep up your New Year's resolutions with a $14 Fitterclub membership

Maybe this is the year you’ll finally commit to a healthier lifestyle. About 80% of people fail their New Year’s resolutions, but with the proper coaching and guidance, anyone can stay consistent throughout the year. Fitterclub can help you do just that, and at just $14 for your first year, you won’t find a more comprehensive at-home fitness program at a better price.

Fitterclub is a personal training service that will create a customized training and nutrition routine to help you meet your fitness goals, whether it’s shedding fat or gaining muscle. Simply fill out a quick questionnaire and you’ll receive a personalized workout program and nutrition plan. Each program is only 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week, and you can view your customized program with curated videos from any device with an internet connection. Additionally, your nutrition plan will include healthy, delicious recipes that will make bulking or cutting easy.

The secret to achieving your resolution is a structured plan that will help you stay motivated throughout the year. Fitterclub is here to help, and you can sign up for one year today for just $14. Want to commit longer? 3-year and 5-year memberships are also on sale for $24 and $29 respectively.

Prices subject to change

You can't beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

