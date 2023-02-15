Charge up to 5 devices simultaneously with this 25,000 mAh power bank

It’s hard to believe that there once was a world without technology. And while there may be times we think we would rather live without it, as soon as that power bar on our device starts to wane, we panic. With Flash Pro, we need panic no more.

Yes, back in the “old” days when we didn’t have to carry much with us beyond our wallet and a comb, we didn’t worry about whether anyone could reach us on a moment’s notice, or if all of our steps were being accounted for, or if our social media accounts were up to date. But in this new millennium, not only do we want to stay connected, we need to stay connected. In fact, we are expected to stay connected.

As such, it is important to have the means to keep our devices juiced up, no matter where we are. Whether it’s our smartphones, tablets, laptops, fitness trackers, cameras, earbuds, or any of the other myriad USB devices, with the Flash Pro we can charge up to 5 devices simultaneously. The long-lasting graphene battery has a lifetime that’s four times longer than standard batteries and is safer as well. Flash Pro also features a smart chip that ensures the optimum amount of power is distributed from each port no matter what you are charging. But perhaps the most impressive, thanks to customer feedback, an additional 20% extra battery capacity has been added to the power bank, upping it to a massive 25000 mAh.

Now Shipping - Flash Pro: Charge up to 6 devices at the same time

Fast and convenient, the Flash Pro Power Bank features three USB-C ports, 15W wireless charging, and it delivers an impressive 190W of combined power. It’s also airline safe, making it a perfect travel companion. According to techadvisor.com, in terms of functionality and performance, Flash Pro is the most capable power bank they’ve ever tested.

Regularly priced at $299, this little powerhouse can now be yours for only $219.99. Charge your device faster than ever, and rest easy knowing that you’ll never be out of touch for long.

Prices subject to change