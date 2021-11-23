This mobile exercise bike is on sale as a Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster

Our workout regime shouldn't come to a halt just because winter is approaching. The LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike brings a full-body workout that can be transported anywhere — and it's perfectly giftable.

Suppose you know someone seeking more activity while they work, or you're in the market for a portable fitness tool that allows multitasking. In that case, The LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is a great contender — and it's now further on sale as a Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the adjustable exercise bike by LifePro helps keep full-body workouts going all year long with ease. Fully adjustable to match everyone's fitness goals, the portable bike is not like the rest. Measuring 13.2" x 20.9" and weighing in at 18.1 lbs., the bike can be moved easily from room to room at home or into the office, depending on where you want to train.

Designed with eight adjustable tension settings, the bike has various intensity levels depending on the day's goals. An easy-to-grip handle, stabilizing bar, and tethering strap also bring comfort and safety to the forefront while ensuring maximum fitness results. With an easy-to-read screen and customizable displays, they'll be able to track their speed, time, calories, and overall progress without interrupting other activities. Whether they're looking to build muscle, lose weight, or maintain their current physique while at home, they'll be able to make it happen.

While the LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is regularly priced at $259, it can be purchased today in blue or white at just $149.97 — no coupon is needed. The Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster discount is automatically applied at checkout. Give the gift of healthy habits or continue your training all year long with this easy-to-use workout equipment.

