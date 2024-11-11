How one AI tool is the second set of ears we've been waiting for

TL;DR: Transcribe, translate, and summarize live audio with the Focais: Meet One, now $99.99 (reg. $149).

Struggling to remember all the details from your morning meetings? Let AI handle it. The Focais AI-powered recorder transcribes, translates, and summarizes conversations—all for just $99.99 (reg. $149). Perfect for busy professionals and students.

The Focais Meet One does the heavy lifting for you in meetings, phone calls, or classes. It activates automatically when it detects voices, so you never have to worry about missing those crucial opening statements or unplanned moments of brilliance.

And when the session’s done, you’ve got more than a recording—Focais delivers a full transcription with over 98% accuracy, powered by OpenAI’s Whisper engine. You can even get an instant summary, condensing the conversation into key takeaways so you can easily review what matters most without replaying hours of audio.

Focase REC AI Voice REC & Call REC Product Introduction Video

This isn’t just a recorder—it’s an all-in-one assistant, with AI processing that translates in over 120 languages. That means you can effortlessly convert a client call from Mandarin to English or transcribe a lecture into your preferred language. For those who work across borders or collaborate globally, Focais opens the door to seamless, multilingual communication.

The Focais Meet One may have a big impact on your day, but it's pretty small. Slip it into your bag, magnetically attach it to a metal surface, or use its one-touch button to start recording whenever you need. With up to 20 hours of battery life, this lightweight, sleek recorder is ready for your longest days. Plus, secure encrypted storage ensures that your recordings are safe, accessible only to you.

Stock is limited, but there's still time to get one of these smart audio recorders.

Get the Focais: Meet One on sale for $99.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change