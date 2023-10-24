Save nearly $400 on this graphene-infused heated jacket + power bank

TL;DR: Get ahead of holiday shopping with this exclusive deal on the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle (Men's M/Women's L), now on sale for $199.99 (reg. $575).

Help loved ones (or yourself) stay cozy during outdoor endeavors with the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle, now available at the reduced price of $199.99 and saving you nearly $400.

Whether planning a camping trip, hitting the slopes, or running errands, a dependable jacket to shield you from winter's elements is essential for you and your loved ones. Thanks to cutting-edge technology, jackets now come equipped with fresh and improved attributes.

Infused with graphene advantages, the Gamma jacket features state-of-the-art insulation designed to trap heat effectively, ensuring your warmth and dryness even in the most frigid conditions. It shields you from the elements like wind, rain, snow, and extreme cold, while also offering a cooling effect during the summer by dissipating excess heat.

Gamma All-Season Jacket by Wear Graphene - Available Now

The jacket features an innovative design that can be quickly heated with its 2-in-1 Heta Heated Power Bank, a custom feature that brings the ultimate heat output from the jacket. All you have to do is connect the bank to radiate immense uniform warming to your upper body. With three heat settings — low, medium, and high — you can choose your comfort level and even warm up your hands. And with a smart temperature display, you can control your settings through its convenient indicator light.

Additional features include anti-static properties and a contemporary lightweight design, coupled with water and wind resistance, UV safeguarding, and convenient USB-C charging for on-the-go device power replenishment. The jacket also boasts multiple accessible pockets, providing ample storage space for valuable items.

Give the gift of comfort anywhere you go this winter with this unisex heated Jacket and 2-in-1 hand warmer with Power Bank.

Snag the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle (in size Men's M/Women's L) today for $199.99 (reg. $575) and get started on holiday shopping! The exclusive deal ends October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT; no coupon code is required.

