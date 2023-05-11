Increase your productivity with this Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Monitor

TL;DR: For increased productivity and a better, more efficient, and ergonomic online experience, this Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Monitor is a must-have for only $699.99 (reg. $799).

Studies have shown that by working with dual monitors, overall productivity increases by 20 to 50 percent. That statistic alone should be enough enticement to purchase this Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Monitor, complete with a linkage system.

With ever-increasing numbers of companies opting to conform to a hybrid model of work, and more and more employees working at home, it only makes sense to have a workspace that will not only help you work more proficiently, but more comfortably, and surrounded by less clutter.

Mobile Pixels GEMINOS crowdfunding video - No Kickstarter

Mobile Pixels has developed a computer monitor that is ergonomically superior to having side-by-side screens that take up valuable desk space. By stacking the monitors, the Geminos system will help alleviate neck pains and, as it’s fully adjustable, you can set its height to a comfortable level so as to eliminate slouching and hunching over your screens, and is ideal for both sitting and standing positions.

The top screen slides up and down, while the bottom one pivots in and out to create a bent visual appearance surface. You can have a continuous flow between the two, or have a variety of windows open as needed.

In general, the use of dual monitors provides a slew of benefits—it allows for ease of multi-tasking, it eliminates the need for alternating between tabs and scrolling up and down as you work, it makes video-conferencing a breeze (imagine having your Zoom meeting on one screen and your reference material on another!), you can quickly and simply switch between applications, and gaming experiences are taken to another level. Simply hook it up to your desktop, or even your laptop, and the Geminos monitor adds yet a whole other layer of ease.

But more than all that, Geminos offers a full HD webcam, powerful speakers, touch panel buttons, and all the connections you’ll need including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, TF/SD card slot, and more. Plus with pass-through charging, you can charge up your laptop in just a couple of hours.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Monitor is the recipient of glowing reviews from verified buyers, such as this one: “If I can set this up in less than 10 min, anyone can! This Geminos monitor allows me to work efficiently and comfortably. Its multiple connectivity options and adjustable height make it a standout product in the market. Screen quality is A+++.” Need we say more?

Normally valued at $799, the Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Monitor can be yours now for $699.99, the best-on-web price!

