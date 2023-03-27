Get lifetime access to the award-winning Rosetta Stone app for under $145

There is no better way to learn a language than total immersion. The best way to do that is to live wherever it is that speaks the tongue you want to speak. Since that may be impractical for most, Rosetta Stone can get you on your way to fluency.

If you’ve ever signed up for a language class and come out of the other side feeling like you’re not much farther ahead than went your first sat down at the desk, you’re not alone. Of course, there are benefits to learning grammar and vocabulary, and these are definitely aspects of the language you will need to master, but until you actually start speaking (and by that, we mean having those types of conversations you would have in a typical day, with your friends, your family, your grocer, your bus driver) you are not likely to gain the fluency you are yearning for.

Rosetta Stone sets itself apart from the other language apps out there by offering real-life scenarios, interactive activities, and audio from native speakers. It also provides live coaching so you can practice your new skills through active conversations. You will still start with the basics, but as you progress you’ll soon be having discussions on a wide range of topics.

As PC Magazine's Editors’ Choice Winner of Best Language Learning Software seven years in a row, Rosetta Stone has been trusted by top organizations for over a quarter of a century. And for good reasons. With over 24 languages to choose from, pick one or two, or even three, and start taking advantage of the app’s proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes the words you say 100 times per second. Not only will it help to increase your knowledge base of the language, but will assist in improving your accent with instant feedback.

So unless you’re born with the gift of a second language, Rosetta Stone can help to pave your way to not only learning a new language, but potentially help to improve brain function, stave off dementia, and increase your job opportunities. From now until April 3rd at 11:59 pm PST, you can purchase this award-winning language learning program for only $144.97 with coupon code SPRING20.

Prices subject to change.