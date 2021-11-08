This mighty solar-powered charger is over $50 off for Pre-Black Friday

Chances are you know someone that needs to charge more than one device on the daily. GoSun PowerBank+ streamlines charger cable overload and brings forth a hassle-free way to power up devices. Best yet, it's an extra 15% off with code SAVE15NOV.

The dynamic GoSun PowerBank+ is a game-changer for portable electric charging. From camping adventures to work road trips, the riveting bank boasts a 144 Wh output that gives life to devices quickly and effectively with the ability to power up to three devices simultaneously. While most portable power banks are geared towards charging devices, such as smartphones and wireless earbuds, this solar-powered device charges all sorts of gadgets, including MacBooks, portable ovens, and even coolers.

It comes complete with three USB ports that will perform simultaneously, a cigarette lighter, and white and red LED lanterns for added functionality wherever you go. "Quality, performance, and ease of use for the PowerBank are fantastic," according to one reviewer. Whether at home, work, or out in nature, quality charging is obtained for up to 14 hours at a time.

Weighing in at only 2.2 lbs. and measuring 6.9" x 4.2", the portable and compact construction allows individuals to place it neatly into any bag, backpack, or purse and take it with them wherever they go, making it the perfect companion on long trips or daily commutes. With a splash-resistant construction, it can be used to charge devices indoors or outdoors without having to worry about weather conditions or accidental spilling. It especially makes an excellent gift for the tech-loving friend or family member that constantly needs to recharge or spends time away from readily accessible electricity.

While the GoSun PowerBank+ is regularly priced at $200, the efficient solar-powered travel companion is now on sale for a limited time at only $140.25. Use code SAVE15NOV at checkout and start getting holiday shopping off of your to-do list.

Prices subject to change.