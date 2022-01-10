Achieve a no dead spot zone with this powerful router, now on sale

Are you searching for the ultimate router? The sleek Gryphon AX WiFi Router brings you cutting-edge mesh WiFi technology with no dead spots.

If you're looking for wall-to-wall internet coverage for every nook and cranny in your home, this gadget was made for you. Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the Gryphon AX WiFi Router delivers high-speed internet through 4.3 Gbps total WiFi data to every device in your home and sets up coverage that stays consistent and powerful. If you're looking to cover a larger space, you can combine two of these devices for the ultimate range.

If it's security issues you're concerned with, Gryphon has you covered. An unmatched advanced internet protection system ensures daily security updates, malware filtering protection by ESET, device scanning for IoT for vulnerabilities, and so much more. You also won't have to worry about parental control setups, as Gryphon has content-control features, automatically blocks inappropriate websites using its unique CrowdRanking algorithm, and even regulates screen time.

The router will work right out of the package, compatible with Android 4.3 or later, iOS 12.1 or later, and macOS 11.0 or later. Other features include a dedicated app for bedtime setups, security prevalence, and parental control checkups. With 3,000 feet of coverage and a stunning design that goes with any decor and is easy on the eyes, the Next Generation Mesh WiFi 6 technology supports all your connected devices while protecting your data. You'll have the complete package to amplify your networks from the comfort of your home.

Regularly priced at $279 each, you can gain a strong connection plus ultimate security with the Gryphon AX WiFi Router at only $245 or a two-pack at only $442 (reg. $479). Hurry, this low price is available for a limited time only.

Prices subject to change.