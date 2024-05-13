This $80 HOTO Air Pump Pro is must-have gadget for every vehicle

TL;DR: The HOTO Air Pump Pro offers fast inflation, long battery life, auto-stop for precision, and multiple modes to inflate car tires, bike tires, pool toys, and more, and it’s available for $79.99 (reg. $119.99).

Say goodbye to roadside tire woes and hello to the HOTO Air Pump Pro! This little powerhouse packs a punch, inflating a standard car tire from flat to fabulous in a mere 5 minutes. That's almost faster than you can say "stranded.”

Feeling fancy? This pump isn't just about brute force. Set your desired PSI (pounds per square inch) and the HOTO will automatically shut off when it reaches that magic number. No more dodgy tire gauges or crossed fingers—just precision inflation with a sprinkle of peace of mind.

But the HOTO Air Pump Pro isn't a one-trick pony. Its rechargeable batteries boast enough juice to inflate up to 15 tires on a single charge. That's like having your own personal AAA card, minus the membership fees and the awkward wait times.

And because versatility is the name of the game, the HOTO comes with pre-set modes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and even balls. That's right—you can be the hero of the volleyball court too, reviving deflated balls in record time.

Introducing HOTO Air Pump Pro - Revolutionizing Your Tire Inflation Experience

But wait, there's more! The handy included nozzles make the HOTO Air Pump Pro your go-to gadget for topping up sports balls, bike tires, and anything else that needs a little air love. Basically, if it inflates, the HOTO can handle it.

So forget about the hand pump and its endless arm workout. The HOTO Air Pump Pro is compact, convenient, and powerful enough to get you back on the road in a flash. It's the perfect addition to your car trunk, bike bag, or even your poolside caddy. After all, who wants to be stuck dealing with a flat situation when there's a pocket-sized solution waiting to inflate your day?

Nominated by Moma Design, (meaning it embodies the spirit of good design objects in MoMA's collection), the HOTO Air Pump Pro includes a built-in 12lm LED light, nozzles for Schrader and Presta valves, a needle valve, a generic air valve, and a storage bag.

This pocket-sized pit crew is truly a must-have and it’s on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $119.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change