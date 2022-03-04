Get quality sleep with over $100 off this anti-snoring sleep mask

Snoring is no joke. It affects your health and those around you and can be detrimental to your overall mood for the day. The highly-rated Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask pairs technology with comfort so you can finally get a good night's sleep.

Quality sleep is vital for our health and mental clarity, and if you're an avid snorer, you may be limiting yourself or others from necessary rest. The lack of quality sleep can ultimately cause more severe problems in the long run. Working hand in hand with a dedicated app that detects your snoring, the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask works by recording your snoring patterns while you sleep and assisting in breaking that cycle.

As seen on Men's Health, Sleep Review, Forbes, and more, the innovative mask will gently give off tiny vibrations if you snore while on your back. The buzz will cue you to roll over without actually waking you. The mask then increases your expiration pressure, opening your airways and allowing you to breathe freely. The result is an increase in your comfort levels that help you rest quietly and get the quality sleep you seek.

The Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask is made from microfiber with the highest quality materials that easily adjust to your face. It's also portable and easy to clean. When the time comes, simply throw the detachable mask in the washing machine and get it prepped for the next round of restful slumber. Other features include a USB charging cable, a removable silicone nose piece, and a complete product guide.

Regularly priced at $199, you can purchase the Hupnos Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask today at only $94.99, saving you 52%. Buy it for yourself, or give it to a friend who needs a more restful night. Take control of snoring once and for all with this innovative product.

Prices subject to change.