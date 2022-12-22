Keep your identity "Hushed" with a private phone line for under $25

Whether you're conducting an online sale or date, or avoiding spam calls, you might not want to have your phone number displayed every time you make a call. With Hushed, you can keep your identity anonymous using this secure app.

If you want to add a private second line, you'll have lifetime access to a secure new phone number you can use for both texts and calls with an area code of your choice.

Moreover, having a secret line provides many benefits. It could potentially protect you from robocalls and hackers that you wouldn't want to have access to your personal information. Your phone number is also an easy access point for scammers and identity thieves. In having any connected piece of technology these days, we know we are susceptible to a breach. Cyber threats to mobile phones are ever-increasing, so it is in our best interest to protect ourselves in whatever way we can. This way, you can have peace of mind knowing your real phone number is hidden, leaving you less vulnerable.

The answer lies in a second secured phone number. With Hushed, you will receive a combination of 6,000 SMS or 1,000 phone minutes per year. You will be able to make calls and send texts anonymously without any monthly fees. You can choose any number you want, customize your voicemail, and set up call forwarding settings. Messages and pictures are auto-deleted shortly after they're received, eliminating any evidence from being found.

Customers are loving Hushed's service, with verified buyer Vasilii raving, "Thanks! Awesome product. SMS and calls works great! I recommend this product to everyone who want to take a bit more privacy."

Rated 4.6/5 stars on the App Store and 4.5/5 stars from verified buyers, a lifetime subscription to Hushed can be yours for only $24.99—that’s more than 80% off the suggested retail price.

Prices subject to change