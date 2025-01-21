If you’re not using this, you’re working way too hard

TL;DR: Save hundreds of dollars on Microsoft Visio 2024 for Windows during this January flash sale.

Newsflash: you’re wasting time on those PowerPoint slideshows at work. Tweaking layouts, organizing information, and trying to make it look polished—just for most of your audience to zone out during your presentation. Why? It’s not engaging enough.

Immersive visuals can hook your viewers more effectively than slides full of text and data. Microsoft created Visio for this purpose, and last year, they released an updated version with new templates, capabilities, and collaboration tools. During our January flash sale, you can get Visio 2024 for $79.97 for a limited time (reg. $579.99).

What can Visio do?

Visio 2024 integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365, so you can easily insert diagrams into PowerPoint slides, Word documents, or Teams chats.

Let’s say you work in HR and want to present a new onboarding workflow to leadership; however, it involves many intricacies. Normally, you’d probably use numbered lists in PowerPoint and do your best to explain during the presentation, but here’s what you can do with Microsoft’s diagramming tool:

Pick a flowchart template. Fill in the onboarding steps. Customize the flowchart, shape designs, and formatting as needed. Link shapes to internal or external data sources like Excel, SQL Server, or other databases. Your diagrams will update in real time as your data source changes.

When leadership watches you present the new workflow with these visuals instead of dry PowerPoint slides, they may actually stay engaged.

