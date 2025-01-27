I’m a serial quitter, but this app is actually teaching me Spanish

TL;DR: Use code LEARN40 at checkout to get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $129.99 through February 2 (reg. $599).

I’ve tried almost every language-learning app and quit all of them. Either they were too boring, repetitive, or annoying (I’m looking at you, Duolingo). But my New Year’s resolution is to learn Spanish, and I have one app left to try: Babbel.

Apparently, it’s the #1-selling language app in the world. I haven’t tried it yet because of the price—$9 monthly was the best deal I could find—but I can get lifetime access to Babbel for $129.99 with code LEARN40 at checkout (reg. $599). This deal will pay for itself in no time while forcing me to commit.

Babbel vs. other language apps

I just opened Babbel and I love how simple it is. The app is prompting me to set a weekly learning goal, and I’m going for the maximum to really push myself.

Now, I’m going to dive into my first online Spanish lesson. I’m starting at the beginning because I feel like I have some gaps in my knowledge from other apps. Wow—the lesson only took me a few minutes to recap how to greet others and say goodbye…I think I’ll do a few more…it’s kind of addicting.

1-month update

I’ve been using Babbel for about a month, and I want to share my favorite things (so far) since I’m still using the app:

I’m confident in my speaking abilities, thanks to AI-powered speech-recognition tech

When I don’t feel like learning anything new, I can do a review lesson

The lessons are so short, I sneak them into any moments of spare time

