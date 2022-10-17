Grab this almost-new iPad Pro at its lowest price yet

The announcement of new iPads was notably absent from last month's Apple event, but experts are anticipating another wave of product launches before the year ends. New MacBook Pros, Mac Minis, and Mac Pros are expected, along with a fresh update on the entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip.

The iPad has long been the golden child of Apple, and while getting the latest version with all the new updates sure sounds tempting, you don't actually need them if what you're gunning for is a tablet that you can use for work and play. A refurbished unit can save you tons of money while delivering the computing power you're looking for. If you insist on getting the iPad Pro, you can get your hands on a new-to-you unit at an unbelievably affordable price.

Listed with an "A" grading, meaning it's in near-mint condition, this refurbished iPad Pro comes with a 9.7-inch screen size that allows for easy browsing. It displays image-heavy media like digital magazines clearly, and with its screen resolution of 2048x1536, it provides incredibly detailed images.

Equipped with HD cameras, it's capable of capturing crystal-clear images and footage, while its 128 GB of storage space makes sure that you have all the digital real estate you need to save your important media. The tablet has WiFi capability for connecting pretty much anywhere, and with smart innovations like Siri, you can make the device do anything you need with just a few voice commands.

Now if you opt to buy this iPad Pro brand new, you should prepare to cough up upwards of $300. But if you choose to select the more economical route and buy refurbished, you can get this one on sale for only $264.99 — its lowest pricing yet. This deal won't last long, so you better hurry!

Prices subject to change