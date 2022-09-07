iPhone 14 and 14 Plus offer better cameras, better battery life, and SOS tech

Apple has just announced its new iPhone 14, along with the larger 14 Plus. Both 5G phones feature a new camera system, Crash Detection, an Emergency SOS service via satellite, and the best battery life of any iPhone.

The base iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the Plus model comes in at 6.7 inches. Those displays feature durable Ceramic Shield glass, plus they're water- and dust-resistant.

The much-hyped camera system includes new Main, TrueDepth and Ultra wide cameras.

First off, the Main features a larger ƒ/1.5 aperture and 1.9-micrometer pixels, enabling photo and video improvements in all lighting scenarios for better detail and motion freezing, less noise, faster exposure times, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

The TrueDepth camera sports an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

The Ultra Wide camera offers a unique perspective for wider shots and improvements to low-light photos with Photonic Engine. Other new features of the camera system in general include a 10% brighter True Tone flash, a 4K/30fps or 24fps Cinematic mode, and a new Action mode for "incredibly smooth-looking video" that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations.

A photo taken with the iPhone 14 Apple

As is the case with the just-announced Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 14's Crash Detection system is capable of perceiving the telltale sudden movements, noises and cabin-pressure-changes that typically occur in a car accident. When it does so, it begins a 10-second countdown. If the user doesn't stop it, the system will proceed to notify emergency services, along with predetermined personal contacts.

The separate Emergency SOS system is designed for use in remote areas where no Wi-Fi or cellular service is available. It starts by asking the user questions about their situation, then shows them where to point their phone in order to contact a satellite. Utilizing that satellite, the system then relays the user's details and location to Apple-trained specialists, who in turn contact the relevant authorities.

Potential buyers should note that Emergency SOS will initially only be available to users in the US and Canada. It will begin in November, and will be free for two years.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in five colors: midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red Apple

Both the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by the A15 Bionic 5-core GPU and the Super Enclave 6-core CPU. Their claimed "best-ever" battery life sits at up to 20 hours of video playback for the 14, and 26 hours for the 14 Plus.

The phones can be ordered via the Apple website as of Sept. 9th, with retail availability beginning on Sept. 16th for the 14 and Oct. 7th for the 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 is priced at US$33.29 per month for 24 months, or $799 before trade-in. The iPhone 14 Plus goes for $37.45 a month or or $899.

Source: Apple

